Sanctions made Iran’s economy stronger: analyst

TEHRAN -- “The reduction of fuel subsidies in Iran is a clear example that sanctions can actually make a country stronger economically”, said oil industry analyst Olivier Jakob in an interview with Tehran Times. -- “The reduction of fuel subsidies in Iran is a clear example that sanctions can actually make a country stronger economically”, said oil industry analyst Olivier Jakob in an interview with Tehran Times.





Jakob is the managing director of Swiss-based research group Petromatrix. He has been working in the oil trading industry for more than 17 years as market analyst, trader, risk manager business development manager, and so on.





In an interview with Tehran Times, he expressed his views about the impacts of Western sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, projections of oil price, and the role of OPEC in the global oil market.





Following is the text of the interview:





Q: What is your idea about sanctions on Iran’s oil industry?





A: Sanctions rarely work especially if they are not UN-wide sanctions. The side-effect of sanctions is that they can actually make a country stronger economically as it forces the country under sanctions to increase the efficiency of its utilization of resources.





Q: Can the world ignore Iran’s oil supply?





A: The events in Libya have shown that the World cannot really afford the loss of supplies from Libya and it would be naturally being even more difficult to miss the Iranian crude oil.





Q: Do you agree that proponents of confrontational approach toward Tehran are exaggerating the impact of sanctions on Iran?





As per above , we think that sanctions can force a country to make its economy more efficient and therefore undergo reforms that other countries might be hesitating to do; with the result that the country is actually better positioned for the future. The reduction of fuel subsidies is a clear example as through this process Iran should be better positioned than some of its neighbors that still have to go through those price reforms.





Q: What’s your prediction of oil market in short, medium, and long term? Would it possible that oil prices decrease sharply in the coming months due to economic crisis in the U.S and EU?





A: Yes, we are expecting oil prices to decrease sharply over the medium term, simply because the current high prices are resulting in demand destruction. Crude oil rose to 130 $/bbl and above in the first half of 2008 and was followed by an economic crisis; crude oil rose to 130 $/bbl in 2011 (Brent) and the world economy is moving towards a significant slowdown. There is not enough economic growth to sustain crude oil prices above 100 $/bbl. We believe that oil prices need to move back towards 80 $/bbl to have no negative impact on the world economy.

Q: How is the current and future role of OPEC in the oil market, especially as Saudi Arabia as an OPEC member took a unilateral action and raised its oil output? Don’t you think the Saudi action would undermine the status of OPEC in the long term?





A: OPEC has de facto stopped working this year given that Saudi Arabia has decided unilaterally do increase production levels. Saudi Arabia has over the recent years tried to increase the collaboration between OPEC and the OECD. Saudi Arabia is part of the G-20 and is finding it hard therefore to act against the interest of the other G-20 members. The future of OPEC will depend on whether the organization wants to remain independent or increase its collaboration with the OECD countries. In the future years, most of the additional supply capacity will come from OPEC countries.





Q: Do you agree that the IEA stock release did not have major effect on oil price?





A: The IEA stock release did not have an immediate price impact but has contributed to balance the supply of sweet crude oil and in doing so has contributed to the current price correction. If the IEA had not released stocks we would probably have gone much higher in prices.