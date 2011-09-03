Iran’s exports to EU up 9% in 1H: Eurostat

TEHRAN - Despite sanctions the value of the European Union's imports from Iran has witnessed a 9% increase during the first half of 2011 compared to the same period last year, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, reported. - Despite sanctions the value of the European Union's imports from Iran has witnessed a 9% increase during the first half of 2011 compared to the same period last year, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, reported.





By 9% percent increase the value of Iran’s exports rose from 6.4 billion euros to 7 billion euros in the first six months.





According to Eurostat, trade between Iran and the EU reached 12 billion euros in the first six months of the current year without any considerable change against the same period last year.





However, EU’s exports to Iran decreased around 11% in the first six months of 2011 compared to the same period the year before, reaching 5 billion euros, Eurostat added.





The EU is one of the largest trade partners of Iran, and the Islamic Republic is one of the major energy suppliers to the EU.



