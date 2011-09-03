Turkey plans to challenge Gaza blockade at ICC

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey is preparing to challenge Israel's blockade on Gaza at the International Court of Justice, the foreign minister said Saturday, ratcheting up tensions between the once close allies. — Turkey is preparing to challenge Israel's blockade on Gaza at the International Court of Justice, the foreign minister said Saturday, ratcheting up tensions between the once close allies.





Ahmet Davutoglu's comments came a day after Turkey expelled the Israel's ambassador and severed military ties with the country angered over its refusal to apologize for last year's deadly raid on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla that killed nine international peace activists.





In an interview with Turkey's state-run TRT television, Davutoglu dismissed a UN report into the raid that said Israel's naval blockade of Gaza was a legal security measure. Davutoglu said the report — prepared by former New Zealand Prime Minister Geoffrey Palmer, and former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, and presented to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon — was not endorsed by the United Nations and was therefore not binding.





“What is binding is the International Court of Justice,” Davutoglu said. “This is what we are saying: let the International Court of Justice decide.”





“We are starting the necessary legal procedures this coming week,” he said.





The minister said the UN report released Friday contradicted an earlier report on the Gaza flotilla incident which found that Israeli forces violated international law when they raided the flotilla. That report was prepared in September by three human rights experts appointed by the UN's top human rights body.





Davutoglu also warned Israel that it risks alienation among Arab nations by resisting an apology.





“If Israel persists with its current position, the Arab spring will give rise to a strong Israel opposition as well as the debate on the authoritarian regimes,” he said.





On Friday, Turkey downgraded diplomatic ties to the level of second secretary and gave the ambassador and other high-level diplomats until Wednesday to leave the country. In other measures against Israel, Turkey suspended military agreements, promised to back legal actions against Israel by the raid victims' families and vowed to take steps to ensure freedom to navigate in the eastern Mediterranean.





Turkish officials refused to elaborate on the last move, but some analysts suggested Turkey could send navy vessels to escort aid ships in the future while Turkey's main opposition party on Friday warned such a step could lead to confrontation between Turkish and Israeli forces.





“The probability that (Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling) party has carried Turkey to the brink of a hot conflict is saddening and unacceptable,” said Faruk Logoglu, a deputy chairman of the opposition Republican People's Party.





Earlier on Saturday, Ban urged Turkey and Israel to mend ties for the good of the Middle East peace process.





“I sincerely hope that Israel and Turkey will improve their relationship,” Ban told reporters during a visit to Australia.





“Both countries are very important countries in the region and their improved relationship — normal relationship — will be very important in addressing all the situations in the Middle East, including the Middle East peace process,” he said, referring to a negotiated Palestinian-Israeli peace pact.