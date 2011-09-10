Iran's oil revenue reached $56b in 7 months: EIA

TEHRAN — Iran earned around $56 billion from crude oil exports in the first 7 months of 2011, showing a 36 percent increase in comparison to the same period last year, official U.S. data shows. — Iran earned around $56 billion from crude oil exports in the first 7 months of 2011, showing a 36 percent increase in comparison to the same period last year, official U.S. data shows.





The figures released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that Iran’s oil revenue stood at 41 billion dollars in the first 7 months of 2010, which increased some 15 billion dollars in the same period in 2011.





The growth in Iran’s oil revenue came despite the fact that the United States has intensified pressure on the customers of Iranian oil in the recent months.





The EIA figures also showed that the 12-member OPEC countries earned nearly $594 billion from January to July.





OPEC's crude export earnings increased by nearly $165 billion during this period compared to the same period last year.



