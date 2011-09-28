Iranian interior minister meets Pakistani PM

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior Minister Mostafa Mohammad-Najjar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Reza Gilani in Islamabad on Wednesday. – Iranian Interior Minister Mostafa Mohammad-Najjar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Reza Gilani in Islamabad on Wednesday.





Najjar, who made the trip as the special envoy of the Supreme Leader, said that efforts should be made to help Pakistan maintain security.





He added that security in Iran and Pakistan are interlinked.





Najjar also said that the two countries have many affinities and are pursuing common goals in the region.





The Iranian interior minister, who was accompanied by the director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said that the Iranian government and nation are ready to provide more aid to the people affected by flood in neighboring Pakistan.





Najjar’s counterpart, Rahman Malik, who was present at the meeting, said that Iran is an old friend of Pakistan and has always helped the people and government of Pakistan.





Prime Minister Gilani also said, “The Pakistani nation and government will never forget the assistance provided by the Iranian government and people.”