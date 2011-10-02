Larijani hold talks with Kuwaiti, Syrian, Qatari parliament speakers

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani held separate talks with his counterparts from Kuwait, Syria, and Qatar on the sidelines of the conference on the Palestinian intifada in Tehran. – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani held separate talks with his counterparts from Kuwait, Syria, and Qatar on the sidelines of the conference on the Palestinian intifada in Tehran.





The Palestinian issue and bilateral ties featured most in talks between the top parliamentarians.





In his meeting with Jassem Mohammad Al-Kharafi, Kuwaiti National Assembly speaker, Larijani said Palestine is the most important issue of the Islamic world.





Larijani said the parliaments in the Islamic countries, through cooperation, can play an important role in protecting the rights of Palestinians.





Larijani also said ties between Iran and Kuwait are unique in the region.





Al-Kharafi also called relations between the two countries historical, adding Tehran and Kuwait have also been able to strengthen relations over the past years.





The Kuwaiti official also pointed to the Palestine conference, saying this is the only conference that focuses on the Palestine issue comprehensively.





He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting the conference.





Syria is in forefront of campaign against Israel





Larijani told Syrian Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Abrash that Syria is on the frontline of campaign against Israel hence the West is hostile toward this country.





Syria is also a major supporter of the Palestinian intifada, Larijani added.





Elsewhere in his remarks, he said Western countries’ deliberate interference in Syrian internal affairs are making the country’s situation more complicated.





He added even certain regional countries, which lack an acceptable democracy, express interfering remarks against Syria.





Larijani expressed hope that reforms announced by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would bring about the desired results and help settle the crisis in the country.





Al-Abrash, for his part, thanked Iran for holding the conference, saying Iran and Syria have always been on the frontline of defending the Palestine cause.





He went on to say that Syrian government has begun a series of reforms, which will yield constructive results.





Commenting on riots in Syria, he said weapons are being smuggled into the country and assassinations are taking place in the country.





He also stated that the Syrian government and people are united against foreign conspiracies.





U.S. unwilling to concede to Muslim world’s power





Larijani criticized the U.S. for taking contradictory stances on Palestine and regional developments.





Speaking to his Qatari counterpart Muhammad bin Mubarak al-Khalifi, Larijani said the United States does not want to accept the potential power of the Islamic world in resolving regional and international conflicts.





Larijani also said that the Palestine conference highlights the Islamic Ummah’s efforts to restore the Palestinians’ rights.





On relations between the Iran and Qatar, he said the two countries have numerous interactions at regional and international levels.





Al-Khalifi thanked Iran for hosting the conference, saying holding such a conference at such a sensitive time is highly important for Palestine.





He also called for the expansion of Iran-Qatar ties in all spheres, including economy, noting their cooperation should be promoted in parallel with their capacities.





The Qatari official also said it seems necessary that the Iranian parliament further support expansion of ties, especially economic cooperation, between the two countries.