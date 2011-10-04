Radical reformists seeking to establish secular system: MP

TEHRAN – MP Mohammad Javad Abtahi has said that radical reformists, who have adopted “free election” as their campaign slogan for the March parliamentary elections, are seeking to establish a secular system in Iran. – MP Mohammad Javad Abtahi has said that radical reformists, who have adopted “free election” as their campaign slogan for the March parliamentary elections, are seeking to establish a secular system in Iran.





On the efforts to foster unity among principlists for the parliamentary elections, the member of the Islamic Revolution Resistance Front said the principlists, who have failed to adopt proper stance toward seditionists, should not be allowed to become the standard-bearer of principlism.