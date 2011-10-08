Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites. This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.





Saturday’s headlines





HAMSHAHRI: Cash subsidies will not be doubled yet, economy minister announces





TAFAHOM: Inflation rate month of Shahrivar (Aug. 23–Sep. 22) stood at 17%





JAM-E JAM: Government organizations banned from buying foreign goods





ARMAN: Rafsanjani says: I’ve never been indifferent





MELAT-E MA: Who will take the helm at Bank Melli





HEMAYAT: Disappointment harms values of Islamic Revolution, says Rafsanjani





JAME-JAM: Sharif University on list of world’s (350) best universities





HEMAYAT: There is no possibility of fraud in upcoming elections, Badamchian tells Hemayat





KEYHAN: American people shout we don’t want capitalism

Leading articles





KHORASAN, in a news report, has published the views of three officials on the appointment of Mahmoud Reza Khavari as the managing director of Bank Melli despite having dual citizenship. Khavari resigned and escaped to Canada after the $2.6 billion financial fraud was detected. Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani said that someone else had appointed Khavari to his post. Bahmani said, “I do not even know whether he has really fled to Canada or not.” Asked about the news reports claiming that the Canadian government intends to extradite Khavari, Bahmani said, “I am not informed of the issue.” Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Shamseddin Hosseini also said that Khavari was appointed as the chief of Bank Melli with the approval of the cabinet. On Khavari’s refusal to return to Iran, Hosseini said, “This has provoked many allegations against him. He is expected to return and fulfill his responsibilities and should be answerable (to the people and authorities).” He added that no government body ever announced that Khavari had dual citizenship. Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi also said that the Intelligence Ministry does not have any documentation showing the involvement of the associates of the deviant current in the $2.6 billion financial fraud case. He added that Khavari was appointed to his post before his tenure and he does not know whether he had dual citizenship at the time.





ISNA, in a news report, has quoted Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel, a member of the principlists’ unity committee, as saying that the March parliamentary elections will not be contested by politicians of only one persuasion. Haddad-Adel stated, “Be sure that reformists will run for elections, and we will have serious elections, and they (reformists) will field candidates who will be approved by the Guardian Council.” He went on to say that the principlists’ election rivals are not only reformists but seditionists as well.