Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites. This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.





Wednesday’s headlines





JAVAN: Enemies’ elements seeking to turn elections into security challenge, says Hossein Sheikholeslam (Parliament speaker’s advisor)





EGHTESAD POOYA: Khorassan Razavi among top 5 provinces in terms of exports, Khorassan Razavi governor general says





KHORASAN: Iran, Iraq sign agreement to develop the largest joint oilfield





KAYHAN: Egg imports start





HEMAYAT: Tehran-Moscow cooperation will increase regional security, says Memanparast (Foreign Ministry spokesman)





JAM-E JAM: Iran ready to help Lebanese army, Iranian ambassador to Lebanon says





TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Iranian, Kuwaiti FMs hold negotiations





TAFAHOM: Water prices to increase from next month (which starts from Oct. 23)





DONYA EGHTESAD: 7-year jail for former Ukrainian prime minister





Leading articles





HAMSHAHRI, in a news report, has quoted President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as saying that many achievements have been made during his term in office. If such achievements were made during the previous administrations, the government at the time would be praised, Ahmadinejad said, adding, many achievements have been made during his term in office, but instead of admiring the government, certain accusations have been made against it. He added that during his presidency, Iran became a nuclear state, made great progress in aerospace industry, attained self-sufficiency in petroleum production, implemented the subsidy reform plan, cut down fuel consumption, and implemented the Article 44 of the Constitution (privatization of state-run companies). He went on to say that if one of these plans had been implemented in the previous administrations, those administrations would have been called the most successful administrations in Iran’s history.





JAVAN, in a news report, has quoted Mohammad Nabi Habibi, the secretary general of Islamic Coalition Party, as saying that those who have a great concern for the Islamic system do not set conditions for contesting the elections. He made the remarks in response to certain figures who had said that the ground should be prepared for those who have a concern for the Islamic system. Commenting on the conditions set by former president Mohammad Khatami and former interior minister Abdollah Nouri for taking part in the elections, Habibi said these people have set certain conditions including amendments to the Constitution and releasing prisoners who have committed security-related offences, but Khatami and Nouri should be aware that they no longer have legitimacy in the eyes of the people. He added that these two figures should make efforts to regain legitimacy instead of setting conditions for the establishment.