Iran to connect electricity grid to Russia via Azerbaijan

The Iranian deputy energy minister announced the country's readiness to connect national power grid to Russia through Azerbaijan. The Iranian deputy energy minister announced the country's readiness to connect national power grid to Russia through Azerbaijan.





The Mehr news agency quoted Mohammad Behzad as saying that Iran and Azerbaijan are holding final negotiations in this regard.





Moreover, Iran has held talks with the Persian Gulf littoral states and Lebanon to connect power grids to each other, he added.





The managing director of Iran's power generation, transmission and distribution management company (TAVANIR) has said that the country's electricity grid will be connected to European grids by the next year.





During the first half of this year, Iran's electricity export to neighbors was 4 billion kwh, ILNA reported earlier, quoting Managing Director of Iran's power network Mir Fatah Qarehbaghi as saying.





"Iran currently exchanges electricity with Turkey, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq," he said.





This year, the volume of Iran's electricity export to Iraq reached the highest rate," he said. "The country imported 100 million kilowatt hour".





(Source: Trend News Agency)



