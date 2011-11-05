Birth rate in 19 provinces fall short of replacement level

TEHRAN - A Birth Registration Organization official says according to statistics birth rate in 19 out of 31 provinces fall the replacement level and this shows the birth rate is moving toward a ‘negative growth’.





Based on the statistics, in the first six month of the current year (the Iranian calendar year began on March 21, 2001) the birth rate in 19 provinces has fallen to 1.8 percent while it should be 2.1 percent to keep the population stable, Ali Akbar Mahzoon told the Mehr News Agency.





Mahzoon added birth rate in Tehran Province is 1.4 percent which is less than other provinces.





However, he said border provinces such as Hormozgan, Sistan Baluchestan, and Khuzestan have the highest birth rate.



