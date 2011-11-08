If U.S. kills one of us we will kill dozens of them: IRGC commander

TEHRAN – The Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has warned U.S. commanders against any attempt to assassinate leaders of Iran’s Qods Force. TEHRAN – The Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has warned U.S. commanders against any attempt to assassinate leaders of Iran’s Qods Force.





“If they kill one of us we will kill dozens of them,” the Fars News Agency quoted Hajizadeh as saying on Tuesday.





According to Firstpost, at a Congress’s Homeland Security Committee meeting on October 26, two former U.S. security officials proposed a killing of Qods Force commanders.



