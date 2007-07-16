Iran in driving seat as China eye roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) -- Iran will seek to pile more misery on Malaysia while China will be wary of a banana skin in the form of Uzbekistan in Group C's judgment day today.

Anything other than an Iran win is unthinkable but the triple-champions may need a big victory against the abject co-hosts, who have already shipped 10 goals in two matches. Finishing first is seen as vital with the top team staying here for the quarter and semifinals, while the runner-up faces trips to Indonesia, Vietnam and back to Indonesia and a potential last-four clash with Japan or Australia. "Our first priority is to stay in Malaysia, no matter who our opponents are in the quarterfinals," said Iran coach Amir Qal’e-Noii. With the top three separated only by a point, China can still win and top the group but defeat would mean an early exit and probably the sack for coach Zhu Guanghu. China impressed in their 5-1 rout of Malaysia but squandered a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw with Iran. Uzbekistan, ranked nearly 30 spots higher, also beat the home team 5-0. China will also be hampered by the loss of suspended captain Zheng Zhi and defender Li Weifeng, while Zheng Bin, Zhou Haibin and goalkeeper Li Leilei will take late fitness tests. "The absence of Zheng Zhi and Li Weifeng will definitely affect our team," admitted Energie Cottbus midfielder Shao Jiayi. "They've been very important for us in the last two matches, especially Zheng Zhi. But we've been improving match by match and I'm sure we'll get a good result." Uzbekistan coach Rauf Inileyev predicted China would shrug off the loss of Zheng and Li and promised a very different performance to their 3-1 friendly defeat in March. "Losing those two players is not a big problem for China – they have players who can play instead of them," said Inileyev, who has Islom Inomov out through suspension but should welcome back injured midfielder Aziz Haydarov