Bahrainis protest regime executions

Scores of Bahrainis have rallied across the country, demanding that the regime halt the executions of four anti-government protesters arrested in April. Scores of Bahrainis have rallied across the country, demanding that the regime halt the executions of four anti-government protesters arrested in April.





Press TV has learnt that the demonstrators also called for the release of all anti-regime prisoners.





The country's military court had on April 28 issued the death sentence to the four protesters as part of the Al Khalifa regime's efforts to suppress the opposition as well as to prevent the ongoing revolutionary movement in the country from growing.





In addition, the military court has since also sentenced at least three others to life.





Moreover, the national security appeals court also sentenced a number of medical professionals to lengthy jail terms for treating injured protesters during anti-regime protests in the country.





Al least 13 doctors and nurses have been given prison sentences of 15 years in prison.





Anti-government protesters have been holding peaceful demonstrations across Bahrain since mid-February, calling for an end to the regime which has ruled the sheikdom for 40 years.





On March 14, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates deployed police and military forces in the kingdom upon the Al Khalifa regime's request to help quell the nationwide demonstrations.





Scores of people have, since the country's revolution began, been killed and hundreds more arrested in a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Bahrain.





(Source: PressTV)