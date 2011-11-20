Enemies seeking to provoke rift among people, officials: statement

TEHRAN – The United Front of Principlists, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the enemies’ main strategy for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2012, is to provoke division among people and officials. – The United Front of Principlists, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the enemies’ main strategy for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2012, is to provoke division among people and officials.





The statement, which was issued after the end of a large gathering of principlists, also called on principlist groups and figures to make every effort to foster unity among them in order to foil enemies’ plots.





The statement said the parliamentary election is of great importance to the country because the global arrogance (forces of imperialism) and their seditionist elements in the country, whose plots after the 2009 presidential election were thwarted, have faint hopes of taking advantage of the election to create a security challenge for the Islamic Republic with the aim of making up for their previous defeats.





“Their main strategy is to provoke division among senior officials of the three branches of government and among people and officials,” the statement read.





It also invited all principlists and loyalists to the Islamic Revolution to reduce their demands and overlook shortcomings to help bring about unity among principlists.





In addition, the statement said that the members of the United Front of Principlists would do their utmost to identify and field committed candidates, who are able to increase the efficiency of the Islamic system.