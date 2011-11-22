Tehran gallery to showcase works by 13-year-old South African artist

TEHRAN -- An exhibition of paintings by South African artist Maya Saley will open at Tehran’s Shokuh Gallery on November 25.





The show will be held with the help of the South African Embassy, the gallery announced in a press release on Tuesday.





The artworks selected for the exhibit have been created over the past three years.





Saley began painting in 2002 when she was at the age of four.





South African traditional symbols are recurrent motifs in her works.





The exhibit will be running until November 30 at the gallery, which is located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd.





MMS/YAW

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