Saba institute to hold Derambakhsh retrospective

TEHRAN -- The Saba Art and Cultural Institute plans to hold a retrospective of cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh in autumn 2012.





Saba will hold the show to commemorate his 70th birthday and his 55-year career in drawing cartoons, the Persian service of the IRNA reported on Wednesday.





“A large collection of my works will be showcased in the exhibition,” he said.





“Most works of the collection are owned by galleries and Saba has contacted the owners of the galleries to loan the works for the show,” he added.





Derambakhsh began his career working for a newsletter his father published for the army many years before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.





In 1980, he left Iran to try his luck in Oberhausen, West Germany, where he married a German woman. Now he and his family live in Tehran.





The Nicolas Flamel Gallery, a favorite haunt of Iranian artists in Paris, will exhibit works by the cartoonist in a show opening on December 5.





He has participated in many international events in Canada, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Belgium, and Brazil over the past four decades.





He won the grand prize at an Istanbul competition in 1990, the grand prize at Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun competition in 1998, the grand prize of a contest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1998, the bronze medal for third place of a South Korean contest in 1998, and the grand prize of a Polish anti-war caricature contest in 2002.





MMS/YAW

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