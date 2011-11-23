Iran, Russia to launch joint operations against drug trafficking

TEHRAN – The director of Federal Drug Control Service of Russia, Viktor Ivanov, says Russia and Iran will launch joint operations in order to seize illicit drugs and prevent their smuggling. – The director of Federal Drug Control Service of Russia, Viktor Ivanov, says Russia and Iran will launch joint operations in order to seize illicit drugs and prevent their smuggling.





Ivanov said that almost half of the crews of commercial ships sailing between Russia and Iran are under the influence of drugs. Ivanov said addicts, who guide ships carrying oil or its products, may cause accidents that are dangerously unpredictable, and thus the two countries should cooperate to help reduce such accidents, ISNA reported on Wednesday.