Traktorsazi stuns Persepolis at Azadi

TEHRAN -- Traktorsazi of Tabriz football team edged Persepolis here in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday. -- Traktorsazi of Tabriz football team edged Persepolis here in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.





In the match held in front of about 20,000 spectators at the Azadi Stadium, Traktorsazi beat its host Persepolis 1-0 and moved up to 2nd place in the standings table.





Siavash Akbarpour put the visiting team into the lead after five minutes into second half.





Later in the game, Persepolis was clearly the dominant team and created many chances but its strikers couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities.





“You need a bit of luck to win and unfortunately luck went against Persepolis today. We showed one of our best performances but still were unlucky,” Persepolis coach Hamid Estili said.





Traktorsazi move up to second place with 27 points three points clear of Esteghlal at the top and Persepolis stayed at sixth with 20 points.





Elsewhere, Malavan was held to a 1-1 draw by Saipa in a home game.



