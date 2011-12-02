Foreign diplomats’ move was questionable: Tehran governor general

TEHRAN – Tehran Governor General Morteza Tamaddon said on Thursday that the move by Tehran-based foreign diplomats to visit the British Embassy compound in Tehran was ‘suspicious and questionable.’ – Tehran Governor General Morteza Tamaddon said on Thursday that the move by Tehran-based foreign diplomats to visit the British Embassy compound in Tehran was ‘suspicious and questionable.’





On Thursday, a number of foreign diplomats from about 35 countries went to see the Qolhak Garden in northern Tehran and the British Embassy downtown.





Some of the diplomats were from Portugal, Czech Republic, Turkey, Croatia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, Slovakia, Belgium, Mexico, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Venezuela.





The foreign diplomats reportedly had entered the Qolhak Garden with the permission of the Foreign Ministry.





However, some correspondents of foreign media organizations, who did not have the permission, were not allowed to enter the Qolhak Garden.





After visiting the Qolhak Garden, the diplomats went to see the British Embassy downtown.





On Tuesday, after a demonstration held to protest against the British government’s hostile policies toward Iran in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, a number of students from various universities entered the British Embassy compound and pulled down the Union Jack.





Foreign Ministry should monitor diplomats’ moves





Speaking to the Mehr News Agency on Friday, MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, who is a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, commented on the foreign diplomats’ act and called on the Foreign Ministry to monitor the their moves.





Falahatpisheh said according to international law and diplomatic protocols, foreign diplomats should act in accordance with the rules and regulations of host countries when they are out of their embassies.





The Foreign Ministry should take the issue into account and monitor their moves, he added.





He went on to say that certain Western countries are making every effort to bring issues concerning Iran to the attention of the European Union and the United Nations Security Council.