Eamon Zayed joins Persepolis

TEHRAN - Derry City striker Eamon Zayed joined Persepolis football team for an undisclosed fee on Saturday. TEHRAN - Derry City striker Eamon Zayed joined Persepolis football team for an undisclosed fee on Saturday.





The 28-year-old Ireland player, who joined Persepolis for the rest of the season, will be handed No 12 in the Iranian giant.





“Persepolis is a big team in the Iran Professional League. I am going to do my best to get the better results in the second half of the season,” Zayed said.





Eamon Zayed is an Irish footballer of Tunisian and Libyan descent who also writes a weekly column on League of Ireland website, extratime.ie.



