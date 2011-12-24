Iranian photographers scoop up awards at Japanese contest

TEHRAN -- Iranian photographers scooped up awards at the 72nd International Photographic Salon of Japan.





Photographer Ahmad Reihani was one of the winners of special prizes at the overseas section of the event with his photo “Tear”.





Seven photographers named Alireza Atriani, Davud Ameli, Amir-Hossein Haddadian, Borna Qasemi, Farid Sani, Qadir Vaqari-Shurjeh and Hamid Soltanabadian received honorary diplomas at the event.





Winning entrants were led by Vietnam in the overseas division with 13 works, followed by India with 11 while Iran and Bangladesh each with 8 participants ranked third.

The Screening Committee of the salon selected a total of 130 works, comprised of 80 from overseas and 50 from within Japan, including six special prize winners (three from overseas and three from Japan).





There were 6,125 entries from 41 countries, with the greatest number from India (1,677 entries). Together with the 3,285 entries from within Japan, a total of 9,410 entries were received.





An exhibition of 130 winning works will be held in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and other major cities in Japan





Other Special Prize winners are from India, Vietnam and Japan. The award-winners are scheduled to be announced in late December in the Asahi Shimbun Newspaper and on the All-Japan Association of Photographic Societies (AJAPS) web site, the contest’s two organizers.





SB/YAW

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