Iran to send 5,000 workers abroad by March

Some 5,000 Iranian workers will be dispatched overseas in the current calendar year which ends on March 20, 2012, the deputy cooperatives, labor and social affairs minister said.





According to the fifth five-year development plan (2010-2015), some 1.1 million jobs should be created to realize 7.7 percent unemployment rate, Mohammad-Hossein Forouzanmehr told the IRNA news agency.





Continuing the declining trend of the unemployment rate in recent months can lead to a single-digit figure for Iran by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Minister Abdolreza Sheikholeslami said on December 7.





The minister said that the country plans to cut its unemployment rate to seven percent by the end of 2012 in line with the fifth socio-economic development plan (2010-2015).





The ministry has proposed a plan for sending up to 100,000 laborers to abroad by the end of the fifth five-year development plan (2015) as a bid to ease unemployment problem.





Iran’s unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent in the end of summer from 13.6 percent in the end of spring this year, the Mehr news agency reported.





Some 1 million new jobs have been created in the country in the first half of the current calendar year, the Mehr news agency reported.





During the previous year, the nation’s working population was 25 million, according to the Statistics Center of Iran.



