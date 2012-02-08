North Drilling Company takes step toward cutting costs

North Drilling Company (NDC) has established a department named “Production research and technology” aiming to indigenize manufacturing technologies and reducing dependency on foreign companies, Ahmad Shishegar, the NDC’s engineering manager stated.

The company has embarked on benefiting from domestic manufacturers to equip and renovate its systems, he added.

Iran has commissioned its first wholly owned drilling rig in the Persian Gulf, the NDC’s managing director stated.

Some $153 million has been invested in building, transporting and commissioning the drilling rig, the NDC director Hedayatollah Khademi added, Pana news agency reported.

North Drilling Company is specialized in the contracting, design, construction, management and leasing of oil and gas platforms in the Caspian Sea, to global customers.