Persian Press Headlines - February 18
February 18, 2012 - 17:53
HAMSHAHRI: Iran wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship
JAM-E JAM: Government promises to punish those who sell goods more expensive
TAFAHOM: Iran’s population growth is moving toward negative, health minister announces
JAVAN: Enemy has three plans to create challenges in process of elections, Intelligence minister says
KHORASAN: 15 million people have the ability to withdraw their application for receiving subsidy payments, economy minister says
QODS: Scenarios on cash subsidy increase on government’s table
KAYHAN: Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to promote regional stability, security
TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Scenario against Syria should be ended, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah warns
DONYA EGHTESAD: Germany President (Christian Wulff) resigns over abuse of power/ scandal
FARHIKHTEGAN: $156 oil nightmare in waiting for world’s markets (?)
MELLAT-E MA: When will be implemented the Second phase of subsidy reform plan?