Persian Press Headlines - February 18

HAMSHAHRI: Iran wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship HAMSHAHRI: Iran wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

JAM-E JAM: Government promises to punish those who sell goods more expensive

TAFAHOM: Iran’s population growth is moving toward negative, health minister announces

JAVAN: Enemy has three plans to create challenges in process of elections, Intelligence minister says

KHORASAN: 15 million people have the ability to withdraw their application for receiving subsidy payments, economy minister says

QODS: Scenarios on cash subsidy increase on government’s table

KAYHAN: Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to promote regional stability, security

TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Scenario against Syria should be ended, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah warns

DONYA EGHTESAD: Germany President (Christian Wulff) resigns over abuse of power/ scandal

FARHIKHTEGAN: $156 oil nightmare in waiting for world’s markets (?)

MELLAT-E MA: When will be implemented the Second phase of subsidy reform plan?