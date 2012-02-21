Persian Press Headlines - February 21

JAM-E JAM: Zionist regime concerned over Iranian naval vessels JAM-E JAM: Zionist regime concerned over Iranian naval vessels

TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Invading countries will be responsible for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, (IRGC chief) Jafari says

KHORASAN: Oil prices surge to $123 due to cutting oil exports to Britain, France

HEMAYAT: Relations between Iran, Europe will return back to its former state, Salehi says

QODS: Iran has new conditions for selling oil to Europe, managing director of National Iranian Oil Company says

JAVAN: Iran exports handmade carpet to 81 countries, minister of commerce, industries, and mines says

TAFAHOM: Oil prices hit highest level over the past 8 months

HAMSHAHRI: Protecting environment is the duty of all organizations, environment organization says

KAYHAN: Iran may cut oil exports to certain other EU states, managing director of National Iranian Oil Company announces

DONYA EGHTESAD: IAEA delegation arrives in Tehran (for nuclear talks)

SHARQ: Foreign Minister of Oman visits Tehran