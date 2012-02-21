Persian Press Headlines - February 21
February 21, 2012 - 17:32
JAM-E JAM: Zionist regime concerned over Iranian naval vessels
TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Invading countries will be responsible for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, (IRGC chief) Jafari says
KHORASAN: Oil prices surge to $123 due to cutting oil exports to Britain, France
HEMAYAT: Relations between Iran, Europe will return back to its former state, Salehi says
QODS: Iran has new conditions for selling oil to Europe, managing director of National Iranian Oil Company says
JAVAN: Iran exports handmade carpet to 81 countries, minister of commerce, industries, and mines says
TAFAHOM: Oil prices hit highest level over the past 8 months
HAMSHAHRI: Protecting environment is the duty of all organizations, environment organization says
KAYHAN: Iran may cut oil exports to certain other EU states, managing director of National Iranian Oil Company announces
DONYA EGHTESAD: IAEA delegation arrives in Tehran (for nuclear talks)
SHARQ: Foreign Minister of Oman visits Tehran