Parliament to discuss raising contributions to OPEC fund

TEHRAN - The Iranian parliament (Majlis) will discuss a bill designed to increase the country’s contribution to the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

The bill was submitted to the Majlis on Monday, according to Mehr news agency.

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is a multilateral development finance institution established in 1976 by the Member Countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Its objective is to reinforce financial cooperation between OPEC Member Countries and other developing countries, by providing financial support to the latter for their socio-economic development.