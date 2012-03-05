Iran cement exports up 17 percent

TEHRAN - Iran exported over 9.3 million tons of cement in the first eleven months of this year (ends on March 19), marking a 17 percent rise on the same period last year, IRNA news agency reported. - Iran exported over 9.3 million tons of cement in the first eleven months of this year (ends on March 19), marking a 17 percent rise on the same period last year, IRNA news agency reported.

Exports of clinker, a prerequisite to cement, stood at 1.5 million tons in the same period of time.

Previously, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Ghazanfari announced that the country's current cement production capacity stands at 74 million tons per annum.

Ghazanfari added that with the implementation of new projects the figure will reach 110 million tons by the end of the Fifth Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2010-2015).