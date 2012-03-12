Turkey’s refused to go along with Iran oil sanctions

ANKARA: The West is angered about Turkey’s refusal to go along with it on Iran sanctions, but unlikely to try to punish Ankara, say analysts.

While Washington and Brussels are ardent supporters of sanctions against Iran, Turkey believes tough measures will backfire and instead backs the policy of engagement and diplomacy. Turkish officials have refused to join the latest U.S. and EU sanctions against Iran, which include a ban on oil imports, and are only bound by UN Security Council measures

(Source:thenews.com.pk)