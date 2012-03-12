Ex-Mossad chief: Iran’s response to Israeli attack would be devastating

Former Mossad chief Meir Dagan said that an Israeli strike on Iran would lead to a missile attack on Israel that would have a "devastating impact" on the country, the Haaretz reported on its website. Former Mossad chief Meir Dagan said that an Israeli strike on Iran would lead to a missile attack on Israel that would have a "devastating impact" on the country, the Haaretz reported on its website.

According to Dagan, an attack will start a regional war.

“And wars, you know how they start. You never know how you are ending it," Dagan said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS's 60 minutes.

“I think that Israel will be in a very serious situation for quite a time,” Dagan said when asked about Iran’s response to an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Dagan also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Dagan also said that no military attack could halt the Iranian nuclear project, rather an attack could only serve to delay it.

Dagan also said the ruling system in Iran is a rational one. When asked whether Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was rational, Dagan responded that he was.

“Not exactly our rational, but I think he is rational,” Dagan said. Adding that though their rationality was different from the Western way of thinking, “they are considering all the implications of their actions…They will have to pay dearly…and I think the Iranians at this point in time are…very careful on the project,” Dagan said. “They are not running…”

PA/PA

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MNA