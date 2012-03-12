Afghan civilian deaths spark calls for U.S. exit

The massacre of 17 villagers by a deranged U.S. soldier has triggered angry calls for an immediate American exit from Afghanistan as Washington tries to negotiate a long-term presence in the country.

Just days before Sunday's attack, Kabul and Washington had made significant progress in negotiations on a Strategic Partnership Agreement that would allow American advisers and special forces to stay in Afghanistan after foreign combat troops leave at the end of 2014, Reuters reported.

Early Sunday, a U.S. soldier opened fire on Afghan civilians inside their homes in the district of Panjwaii in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least 17 civilians and injuring several others. The Taliban said at least 50 people were killed in the massacre.

Villagers said the U.S. forces later collected 11 of the bodies, including those of four girls under the age of six, and set them on fire.

But securing a full deal may be far more difficult now after the shooting spree in villages in the southern province of Kandahar, the Taliban heartland, which killed mostly women and children.

"This could delay the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement," an Afghan government official told Reuters.

On Monday, Afghan lawmakers called for the public trial of the American troops involved in the recent massacre of 17 civilians, including women and children.

"We seriously demand and expect that the government of the United States punish the culprits and try them in a public trial before the people of Afghanistan," the lawmakers said in a statement.

They also condemned as "brutal and inhuman" the massacre that has triggered angry calls for an immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Afghan President Hamid Karzai has condemned the bloodshed, calling it an unforgiveable act.

"When Afghan people are killed deliberately by U.S. forces, this action is murder and terror and an unforgivable action," Karzai said in a statement.

"The government and the people of Afghanistan demand an explanation from the United States government of this incident," he added.

According to Afghan eyewitnesses, US troopers burnt nearly a dozen bodies of the Afghan victims, whom American servicemen had killed during an earlier massacre.