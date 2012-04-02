MPs seeking to impeach labor minister to meet Tuesday

TEHRAN – The MPs who are seeking to impeach Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Abdolreza Sheikholeslami will hold a meeting on Tuesday, MP Parviz Sorouri announced on Monday. – The MPs who are seeking to impeach Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Abdolreza Sheikholeslami will hold a meeting on Tuesday, MP Parviz Sorouri announced on Monday.

The parliamentarians who are seeking Sheikholeslami’s removal have cited the appointment of former Tehran prosecutor general Saeed Mortazavi as the director of the Social Security Organization as the reason for their motion to impeach him.

Some MPs hold Mortazavi partly responsible for the Kahrizak incident, in which three detainees died.