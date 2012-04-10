Lavrov: Syrian armed opposition should be pressed to disarm

MOSCOW (SANA) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Russian calls for settling the crisis in Syria without any foreign interference.

In a joint press conference with Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said that Russia calls for halting violent acts in Syria.

He added that Syrian issue should be solved by Syrians, and no country has any right to breach the country’s sovereignty.

"The Syrian opposition did not commit itself to Kofi Annan's plan, the UN envoy to Syria," stated Lavrov, pointing out that the countries which support the opposition made statements to thwart Annan's mission even before it starts.

"All parties should be committed to Annan's plan and countries should exert pressure on the armed opposition," added Lavrov.

Russia agreed to transfer its UNDOF members from the Golan to Syria, declared Lavrov. "The presence of international observers will contribute to convey the reality about the commitment of every side to Annan's plan." Added Lavrov.

Lavrov expressed the hope that media means would be objective in covering the situation in Syria. “Halting violence is necessary for launching comprehensive dialogue among the Syrians without foreign interference," he underlined.

In reply to a question, the Russian foreign minister asserted that the opposition in Syria is not only peaceful where the armed groups shell the establishments and attack the army in scores of the cities according to more than hundred thousand Russians who live in Syria and report information about terrorist acts.

He added, in reply to another question, that Annan should make contacts with all the sides involved in the crisis in Syria, declaring that Syria asks now for the response of all sides to Anna's plan.

"All sides, the Government and the opposition, should commit to ceasefire,” said Lavrov in reply to another question, asserting that the UN Security Council did not call for the withdrawal of the armed forces but to the beginning of pulling them back concretely from the Syrian cities.

He called on the United States, as well as on others to put pressures on the Syrian opposition as to implement Annan's plan, pointing out that a permanent and sustainable ceasefire was agreed upon on the basis of reciprocity and international monitoring.

Lavrov went on to say that that Russia provides a humanitarian assistance to Syria on a bilateral basis, calling on the press for a more objective coverage for the events in Syria.

For his part, Foreign Minister Muallem described his talks with Lavrov as "constructive', and the viewpoints were "close", focusing on "making the mission of Annan a success."

Muallem asserted that Syria has started the implementation of Annan's plan, referring to some of the steps taken by the Syrian government to this effect, including the pullback of army units from inside the cities, the allowance for more than 28 media outlets to enter Syria since last March 25th and the setting free of a number of the arrested because of riots.

He added that although the positive steps taken by the Syrian government, the spread and operations of the armed terrorist groups were increased.

Muallem reiterated that Syria would pursue its good work with Annan's technical team to reach a cooperation protocol, asserting the importance of the Russian role in solving the crisis in Syria, expressing Syria's welcome to Russian observers.