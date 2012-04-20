Iranian Armed Forces ready for action on Abu Musa if diplomacy fails: commander

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The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to “show military prowess” if diplomatic efforts fail to convince the UAE to stop making claims to the Iranian island of Abu Musa, the Army commander said on ThursdayIf the sedition is not resolved through diplomacy, military forces are ready to show the prowess of the establishment to the claimant,” Ahmad Reza Pourdastan told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony marking National Armed Forces DayThe UAE has repeatedly questioned Iran’s sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser TunbsPourdastan added, “Iran has had sovereignty over these islands since the old times, and the Islamic Republic will defend this right with full force.”