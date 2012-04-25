‘Iran’s revolution serves as model for anti-hegemonistic movements’

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution has inspired the anti-hegemonistic movements taking shape in the world, the leader of Tunisia’s Islamic Ennahda Movement, Rashid al-Ghannushi, said during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi in Tunis on Tuesday. – The Islamic Revolution has inspired the anti-hegemonistic movements taking shape in the world, the leader of Tunisia’s Islamic Ennahda Movement, Rashid al-Ghannushi, said during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi in Tunis on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Salehi held talks with Ghannushi on various issues including the latest developments in the region and the world and called for the expansion of Tehran-Tunis ties.