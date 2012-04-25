Iran unlikely to produce nuclear weapons, has ‘very rational’ leadership: Israel’s army chief

TEHRAN – Israel’s military chief has said that he does not believe Iran will decide to develop nuclear weapons, describing the country’s leadership as “very rational”.

“I think the Iranian leadership is comprised of very rational people,” Lieutenant General Benny Gantz told the Haaretz daily in an interview published on Wednesday.

Certain Israeli and Western officials have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, saying that “all options are on the table” to contain Iran.

However, Iran says all its nuclear activities are totally peaceful, and, as an International Atomic Energy Agency member and a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, it has the legal right to produce nuclear fuel for its research reactors and nuclear power plants.