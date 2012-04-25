Taliban saber-rattling undermines Afghan peace

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The recent attacks by the Taliban against four embassies and other key sites in the heart of Afghanistan's capital were more aimed at humiliating the government and its allies rather than inflicting casualties. Many analysts believe that the incident seriously undermines the prospect of peace in the war-torn Afghanistan.

In fact, the Taliban is using the attacks to gain leverage in future negotiations with the Western-backed government of Afghanistan. The group’s success in gaining more negotiating chips depends on various factors inside and outside the country. For example, the current U.S.-Pakistani rift and patronage of the Taliban by some Persian Gulf states affect the mechanics of the peace process considerably.

The attacks also serve the interests of the occupiers in Afghanistan. Claiming that the Afghan government is still unable to fight against Taliban and control the situation on the ground, will enable U.S.-led forces to remain in the country beyond 2014 and scoop up security contracts and build bases. Thus, the recent attacks could facilitate the signing of a new military deal between Kabul and Washington. This is not what the Taliban forces have been looking for over past years.

The attacks are expected to have no impact on the stances adopted towards the war in Afghanistan by the U.S. presidential candidates in the upcoming election. Afghanistan is regarded as a bipartisan issue in the U.S. and both republicans and democrats seem to favor a continued military presence. Thus, the Taliban will gain no special breakthrough by continuing to target civilians and military officers.

Afghanistan’s internal situation does not favor the Taliban. Western–backed President Hamid Karzai is having some difficult days, but other figures that have the potential to take office after Kerzai – including Abdullah Abdullah – are also known for their anti-Taliban approaches. Thus, it seems that the Taliban leadership has miscalculated the situation on the ground and the recent attacks may create more future embarrassment for the group.

Pirmohammad Mollazehi is an expert on Pakistan and Afghanistan based in Tehran.