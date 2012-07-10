Armenia, Iran stress importance of expanding cooperation

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and a visiting senior Iranian official stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two neighboring state at a meeting in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian president’s press office, at the meeting Sargsyan told Iran’s Interior Minister Mustafa Mohammad Najari and his delegation that such visits “testify to the mutual desire to strengthen the Armenian-Iranian friendship and determination to deepen working relations.”

The Armenian leader reportedly stressed that late last year, during the visit of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to Armenia “there took place efficient discussions, agreements were reached on the mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas and works toward the implementation of these agreements are being conducted now.”

The president of Armenia and the minister of Iran underscored the importance of expanding cooperation between the regions of Armenia and Iran which, according to the parties, will further strengthen mutual trust and the Armenian-Iranian relations based on the centuries-long friendship. They also stressed the importance of the Iranian-Armenian community in strengthening these relations.

With regard to the deepening of cooperation and exchange of experience in different areas, the sides described as promising the development of closer ties in the areas of emergency situation, law enforcement and other areas under the jurisdiction of the Ministry headed by Minister Mohammad Najari.



(Source: armenianow)