Armenian president to travel to Tehran

TEHRAN – In a meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Iranian Interior Minister Mostafa Mohammad-Najjar held talks on various issues including bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region and the world. – In a meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Iranian Interior Minister Mostafa Mohammad-Najjar held talks on various issues including bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region and the world.

Sargsyan said that he will attend the XVI Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement that is scheduled to be held in Tehran from August 26 to 31.

Sargsyan described Iran-Armenia relations as close and said that his country will make every effort to implement the agreements previously signed between the two countries.

During the meeting, Mohammad-Najjar said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches high significance to its ties with Armenia and sees no obstacle in the way of consolidating relations between the two countries.

He said that Iran is keen to sign security agreements with Armenia, adding that the Islamic Republic is also interested in sharing its experiences in crisis management, campaign against illicit drugs and organized crime, and dam and road construction with Yerevan.

Mohammad-Najjar also called for facilitating the process of travelling between the two countries.

In a separate meeting between Mohammad-Najjar and Armenian Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan on Tuesday, the two sides signed a security agreement aimed at promoting cooperation in the areas of campaign against illicit drugs and organized crime.