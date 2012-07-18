U.S.'s threat against countries dealing with Iran shows colonialism still in force

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Washington's recent rewarding of Malaysia for its support to the U.S.-led oil sanction against Iran in the form of an exemption to its financial sanctions showed that independent nations were in reality still colonized.

"When the colonies of Western nations gained independence, they naively thought they would be free. But now we know that they are not free at all.

"The West and the former colonial masters have not given up on their imperial dream. They still wish to dominate the world. With their economic clout and military threats they are doing this," said Mahathir in remarks published on his blog.

The U.S. had earlier named Malaysia among several other countries as being exempted from financial sanctions, as a way of rewarding nations that drastically reduced their oil purchases from the Islamic Republic.

The exemption means Malaysian financial institutions would not be subjected by Washington to sanctions for doing business with the Iranian central bank to facilitate oil trades.

Dr Mahathir said only the United Nations and not the U.S. had the right to force other countries to apply sanctions.

He however pointed out that Washington's threat to punish foreign banks over transaction with Iran stopped at giant economies including China and India.

"The United States has exempted Europe, China and India simply because these are friends or they are too big to force submission to United States foreign policies," he added.

The Malaysian government's support for U.S.'s anti-Iran campaign was first publicly expressed by prime minister Najib Razak during his meeting in 2010 with U.S. president Barrack Obama.

The move was heavily criticized by Mahathir as well as his nemesis, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

"It is acceptable to state that Iran should not use nuclear arms, but having said that, what about Israel? Why Najib did not have the courage to criticize Israel and went on bended knees by speaking out against Iran in the White House?" Anwar had asked.



(Source: malaysia-chronicle)