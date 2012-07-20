ABADAN – Persepolis coach Manuel Jose said that claiming early victory during the Iran Professional League was important. – Persepolis coach Manuel Jose said that claiming early victory during the Iran Professional League was important.

“Starting the league with a victory is so important but I would like to emphasize that we only played with just 40 percent of our power. Playing in this climate (hot and humid) is so difficult. Our players haven’t become used to playing in these conditions,” Jose said.

“It will take some weeks to develop the squad since our team is not yet organized. The host had the better chances in the second half but we took advantage of our opportunities,” the 66-year-old coach said.

Asked if Persepolis deserved to win the match, Jose said: “In football, you win, lose or draw. Sometimes, you are the better team but suffer a defeat, sometimes it’s the other way round,” Jose concluded.

Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft of Abadan in the first week of the Iran Professional League (IPL) thanks to a late goal from Javad Kazemian in Abadan.