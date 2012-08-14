Islamic calligraphy exhibition underway at Tehran museum

TEHRAN -- Tehran’s Mir-Emad Calligraphy Museum is currently hosting an exhibition of calligraphy works from various historical Islamic periods in Iran.

Forty calligraphy works featuring verses of the Holy Quran, prayers and hadiths have been put on display at the exhibit.

The collection is kept at the storehouse of the Mir-Emad Museum, museum expert Bahram Farahmand told the Persian service of ISNA.

Calligraphy works by Mirza Kuchak Isfahani (18th century), Mirza Ahmad Shamlu (18th century), Yaqut al-Musta’simi (13th century), Zeinolabedin Mahallati (19th century), Ahmad Neyrizi (18th century) and Baysonqor Mirza (15th century) have been selected for the show.

The works have been created in various styles of Persian and Arabic calligraphy including Kufi, Nastaliq, Naskh and Sols.

The exhibit will run until August 19 at the museum located in the Sadabad Historical Cultural Complex.

SB/YAW

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