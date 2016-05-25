Tehran -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought cultural gifts to high-ranking Iranian officials during his recent visit to the country.

On his twitter, Modi wrote on Monday that he has presented a copy of a rare manuscript of the Holy Quran to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Written in Kufic script, the seventh-century copy of the Holy Quran is attributed to Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shias, he said.

The original manuscript is kept at the Rampur Raza Library of the Indian Ministry of Culture.

In addition, Modi also gave President Hassan Rouhani a gift: a copy of the rare manuscript of the Persian poetry collection, the Kulliyat-e-Farsi-e-Ghalib, by Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797–1869), the preeminent Indian Urdu and Persian-language poet. He also presented Rouhani with Sumair Chand’s Persian translation of Ramayana, an epic of India concerned with the life and adventures of Ramachandra and his wife Sita.

The original manuscript of the Kulliyat-e-Farsi-e-Ghalib is preserved in the library of Indian Council for Cultural Relations in New Delhi.

Sumair Chand’s Ramayana is in the possession of the Rampur Raza Library.

Modi arrived in Tehran at the head of a large delegation on Sunday. He is the very first Indian prime minister to visit Iran in 15 years.

Photo: This photo shows a page from a copy of a rare manuscript of the Holy Quran that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MMS/YAW

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