Aref: I will not give up race for parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Aref, Tehran’s top choice in parliamentary elections, has said he will not step aside from his race for the speakership in the next parliament.

Aref stressed that he will remain in the course of the competition for the same basic reasons he stepped aside from the presidential campaign in 2013, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

“We are prepared to cooperate on any other position than the speaker,” he said.

Aref added, “There is no governmental organization with which we are not in good terms.”