“The Salesman” director, stars receive warm welcome at home 

TEHRAN – “The Salesman” director Asghar Farhadi and the film’s stars Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidusti got a tremendous welcome on Friday morning after arriving in home with the two awards they won at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

Highly surprised to see the awaiting crowd, they were received by a large number of cineastes and fans at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Persian media reported.

Farabi Cinema Foundation Managing Director Alireza Tabesh, filmmaker Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, actors Amin Tarokh, Habib Rezai and Nima Raisi were seen amid the happy crowd.

“The Salesman” was this year’s only film to win two awards at Cannes. Shahab Hosseini received the Palme d’Or for best actor and Farhadi was presented with the best screenplay prize.

The film is about Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidusti) who move into a new flat in the center of Tehran. An incident linked to the previous tenant dramatically changes the young couple’s life.

Surrounded by the reporters, Farhadi in his short speech expressed thanks to all the individuals who had come to the airport from long distances and promised to respond to all the questions during the press conference set for May 30.

“Iran’s cinema was missing a position in such an (international) event and this must have happened someday. However, we made our best efforts to be worthy representatives for the cinema of Iran and thank God it happened,” Hosseini told the reporters at the airport.

“I am happy with the happiness of my people. Of course, happiness is not just to make comedy films all the time. If we can bring happiness to people with our success, it is a positive act, and I thank God I have done my duty. Also, any event which brings an honor and respect to the people of this land makes me glad,” he added.

Asked about his feeling on receiving the most significant award in the history of Iranian cinema, he replied, “Thanks God, I have done my duty to my homeland.” He also added that he prefers to continue his career in his own country.

Alidusti on her part was overwhelmed to see the huge number of fans and said, “I guessed there would be a warm welcome, but could not guess this many number of people. I hope we can be good representatives for the cinema of Iran.

“I hope this success would act as a bridge for more appearance of Iranian cinema in international arena,” she added.

Photo: “The Salesman” director Asghar Farhadi (L) and the film’s stars Shahab Hosseini (R) and Taraneh Alidusti acknowledge fans during their arrival at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on May 27, 2016. (ISNA/Mohammadreza Nadimi)

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