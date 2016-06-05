Saudi Arabia expands its anti-Iran strategy beyond Middle East: Reuters

Saudi Arabia, under King Salman, is expanding its confrontation with Iran well beyond the Middle East.

“In many ways the dimensions of the competition between Iran and Saudi Arabia are beginning to go beyond the Middle East. This is an interesting development that historically hasn’t been the case,” Reuters quoted said Mehran Kamrava, a professor at Georgetown University-Qatar, as saying.

The strategy partly responds to implementation of the nuclear deal in January. Riyadh fears this will give Iran more scope to push its interests internationally by releasing it from many of the sanctions.

With even the United States now saying Western banks can resume legitimate business with Tehran, the Saudis believe their main Western ally is gradually disengaging from the region.

King Salman’s belief is that that Iranian influence has grown only because nobody has stood up to it, said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi security expert with close ties to the Saudi interior ministry.