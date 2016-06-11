Tehran gallery to showcase film posters of world cinema 

TEHRAN – A collection of original posters for movies produced in the world cinema from 1940 to 1970 will be showcased in an exhibition opening to the public today at Tehran’s Ace Gallery.

Ninety-eight posters, mostly printed in the U.S., France, England and South Africa, have been selected for the exhibition, which will run for a month, the gallery announced in a press release on Saturday.

Posters for “How the West Was Won” directed by John Ford, Henry Hathaway and George Marshall, “Airport ‘77” by Jerry Jameson and “One Eyed Jacks” by Marlon Brando are among the highlights of the collection.

The gallery, which is located at 1831 Shariati Ave. near the Qeitarieh neighborhood, also plans to screen one of the films each night until the end of the showcase.

AFM/YAW

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