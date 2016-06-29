Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “Play It Again, Sam” coming to Tehran theater

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is scheduled to perform Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “Play It Again, Sam” in Tehran.

The play will open at Tehran’s Hafez Hall on July 12 and will run for twenty nights.

Davud Bani-Ardalan will direct the play translated into Persian by Mohammadreza Avzar.

Elnaz Habibi, Bahareh Rahnama, Amir-Mehdi Juleh and Pejman Jamshidi are the main members of the cast.

“Play It Again, Sam” is about a recently divorced film magazine writer, Allan Felix, who adores the star of classic American cinema, Humphrey Bogart. He tries to restart his romantic life and consults with the spirit of Bogart who begins to appear to him.

Allen premiered the play on Broadway on February 12, 1969, and it ran for 453 performances before closing on March 14, 1970.

A screen adaptation of the play, directed by Herbert Ross, was released in 1972.

Both the film and the play starred Woody Allen as the leading character.

Photo: This photo shows members of the Iranian cast for “Play It Again, Sam”.

ABU/YAW