Iranian, Austrian officials discuss cultural cooperation 

TEHRAN – Bilateral cultural cooperation between Iran and Austria was discussed in a meeting in Tehran between Austrian Cultural Forum Tehran (OKFT) Director Gabriele Juen and Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS) Director Farid Farkhondehkish.

Gabriele Juen, who is also the cluster representative of EUNIC (European national institutes of culture), was accompanied by deputy director Thomas Kloiber, the IYCS announced on Sunday.

In her brief talk, Juen proposed organizing a film week with the embassies of Austria, Poland, France, Greece, Switzerland and Italy in Tehran in collaboration with the IYCS.

Juen hoped that screening films from these countries would help introduce the culture and pave the way for establishing cultural relations between Iran and Europe.

In his speech Thomas Kloiber also pointed to the great success of Austrian filmmaker Patrick Vollrath who won the best fiction award for his “Everything Will Be Okay” at the 32nd Tehran International Short Film Festival last year.

He said that he has heard good things about the Tehran International Short Film Festival and the organizers from Mr. Vollrath, and that he hopes to collaborate with the IYCS as a major center for production of short films in Iran.

RM/YAW