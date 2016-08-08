Seeing people happy is priceless: Siamand Rahman

Iran’s Paralympic and world champion Siamand Rahman says that to see people happy is priceless for him.

The powerlifter remains on course to reach his ultimate goal of 300kg. Rahman is expected to attempt the feat at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

He won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, lifting 280kg in the men’s over 100kg.

“I am working hard for more than a year to set a historical record in Rio. I am fit at the moment and I work hard at training ahead of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Seeing people happy is priceless,” Rahman told Paralympic.ir.

“It’s a great honor for me to represent my country in the games,” the +107kg powerlifter added.

“Expectations are high at the moment and I am under a lot of pressure since everyone expects me to win a gold medal in Paralympics,” Rahman concluded.